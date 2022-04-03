Check out this beautiful Condo. The main living area has the laundry room, kitchen, dining area, 1/2 Bath and living room. Three bedrooms upstairs along with 2 bathrooms. The main bathroom has a walk in shower. There is crown molding through out the whole home. The attached 2 car garage allows you to walk right into the home through the laundry room. It has a back deck to enjoy the evening sunset. Barney Park is right across the street and Bill Roberts is within walking distance. This is a must see.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,800
