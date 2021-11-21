3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,500

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath Westside condo near Kessler School boasts so many upgrades! Cherry cabinets, high ceilings, marble countertops, colored tile & built-ins throughout make this property feel special from the moment you walk through the door. The main level consists of a spacious kitchen & dining room, half bath, lots of storage & cozy living area with a gas fireplace for chilly evenings. Upstairs you will find the private, vaulted ceiling Master Suite that includes a large walk-in closet & roomy master bath. At the other end of the hallway are 2 large bedrooms, a spacious full bath, convenient laundry area & storage in the hallway. A covered porch & fenced patio area add to the charm with a large 2 car garage. Call Dana at 406-465-7555 or your real estate professional.