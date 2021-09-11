 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,000

Enjoy the views and tranquility of this property just north of Helena. Over 8 acres set up for animals that backs to BLM. The home is just waiting for someone to update & remodel. There is a 36X60 6 stall barn w/restroom that can be converted into a shop. Outdoor arena, fencing, & other equipment will stay with the property. Seasonal creek runs through. Close to town yet so peaceful with elbow room. Call Karen English at 406-465-4907, or your real estate professional.

