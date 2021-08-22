Great location in the Capital Hill Urban Renewal District - close to Helena High, Helena College of Technology, shopping, state offices/Capitol and the former Capitol Hill Mall location. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with over 2000 finished sq. feet, laundry hookups on both levels, air conditioning, fully fenced yard with large deck area, shed and off street parking. Call Shawna Korth at 720-273-6390 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $347,000
