3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $340,000

This lovely, two-story South Central Home is full of unique charm and within walking distance of the capitol building, trails and the Helena downtown area. The main floor boasts an open, wrap-around floor plan with a galley kitchen, lots of floor space, and plenty of sunshine through the large, south-facing living room windows. You'll find a half bathroom and the laundry on the main floor with an exit to the large deck out back. Upstairs you'll find a spacious, bright master bedroom, a full bathroom, and the connected 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. The mansard roof gives this home plenty of character to set it apart. Showings start Friday 10/22. Contact Steve Youde at 406-439-5234 or your real estate professional.