3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,900

Stunning views of the Helena Valley from atop one of Helena's favorite neighborhoods. Located in the upper east, this mid-century 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features the perfect combination of space, style, and location. It's been tastefully remodeled to include flooring, paint, carpet, fixtures, and a full kitchen remodel in 2015. The main floor features vaulted ceilings boasting a floor-to-ceiling brick, wood-burning fireplace ~ perfect to cozy up around! Just off the bonus sunroom, you'll find an outside oasis awaits you, complete with an inviting patio, apple tree, and plenty of room for entertaining or gardening! It's a hot spot for the local deer to visit!