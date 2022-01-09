Cozy house in the coveted upper west neighborhood. The gas fireplace will be appreciated in the cold Winter months, along with newer pergo flooring in the comfortable living room. Eat-in kitchen was updated in 2016 with most new appliances, cupboards- complete with all different pull handles, counter tops, paint & wiring. New roof in 2016, and hot water heater replaced 2018. Two bedrooms and bath on the main floor, & another bedroom in the basement with a daylight egress window & walk-in closet, plus a bathroom & family room. Walk-out basement through single attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Two off street parking spots behind garage with alley access. Low maintenance backyard with privacy fence, stamped concrete patio, lilac bushes, & apple trees plus the shrub archway
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,900
