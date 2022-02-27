 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,900

Beautiful condo with open & spacious floor plan. Lovely finishes throughout, attached 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. What's not to love about this location...close to schools, parks, dining/shopping, recreation and so much more. Contact your Real Estate agent today for more information.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News