 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $330,000

Well cared for single level home with three bedrooms and one bath on a quiet street in a hard to beat location - near Capital Complex, parks, hospital, shopping, and dining. Property has in floor, radiant heating, fenced yard with fruit trees and low maintenance landscaping, underground sprinklers, a storage shed, detached garage, and secluded hot tub area. Call Seth O'Connell at 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News