Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage on .08 acres. main floor living with open floor plan. Close to schools and shopping. Fully fenced back yard. On demand water heater.24 hr. notice to renter for showings, please wear a mask during showings.Additional flooring in garage stay with home.Photos prior to renter moving in.Leased until Jan 1, 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $329,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A student's death by suicide in a parking lot across the street from Capital High School prompted the lockdown of three Helena schools Friday …
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office in August directed the Lewis and Clark County attorney to drop the two misdemeanor conceal-carry charges.
The 17-year-old Helena boy who died in a crash northwest of town Sunday has been identified as Liam Bannon.
For the fourth time this year, a 43-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife.
The Montana Jewish Project achieved a major milestone Thursday in its mission to acquire a historic Helena synagogue that is now owned by the …
Richard David Krott used to tell people he had three passions in life, his wife, Belva Lotzer, recalled.
Part of a Montana election law that states how many signatures minor parties must gather for their candidates to appear on ballots is unconstitutional, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.
That information is used to make sure the MLM is not a pyramid scheme, which is illegal to operate in Montana.
There was a lot of happy talk mixed with a few tears on Friday as family and workers of Aunt Bonnie’s Books gathered to discuss a big change c…
A 17-year-old boy died and three other teens were injured Sunday when the vehicle they were in veered off the road, returned to the roadway an…