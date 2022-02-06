 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $328,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $328,000

Manufactured Home on TWO OWNED LOTS in Leisure Village. Updated with fresh exterior paint, new windows, new flooring, and many other nice refreshes. Spacious, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Master ensuite. This is a must-see home. There is a single car garage that is oversized, and a storage shed. You can sit on the partially covered back deck or the front porch and there is a fenced yard with lots of room for play or gardening. There is a HOA fee for Leisure Village that includes water, sewer, garbage, street maintenance, swimming pool, and community club house. It is not on a foundation however the owner can put a foundation in upon negotiation. Please call Dianna Tande 406-410-1018 or your real estate professional to schedule showings.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

Gianforte's love of cooking centers on wild game

It’s Tuesday night and Greg Gianforte is busy in the kitchen. It’s not unusual to find the Republican governor behind the stove cooking wild game, chopping up vegetables or making homemade pesto.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News