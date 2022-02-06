3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $328,000

Manufactured Home on TWO OWNED LOTS in Leisure Village. Updated with fresh exterior paint, new windows, new flooring, and many other nice refreshes. Spacious, open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Master ensuite. This is a must-see home. There is a single car garage that is oversized, and a storage shed. You can sit on the partially covered back deck or the front porch and there is a fenced yard with lots of room for play or gardening. There is a HOA fee for Leisure Village that includes water, sewer, garbage, street maintenance, swimming pool, and community club house. It is not on a foundation however the owner can put a foundation in upon negotiation. Please call Dianna Tande 406-410-1018 or your real estate professional to schedule showings.