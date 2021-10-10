3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $327,000

Talk about location! Wonderful home situation on almost a third of an acre in town! With Mount Helena as your backdrop, you could spend hours hanging out or working in your yard. Plenty of offstreet parking as well as an oversized double car garage with extra workshop space. The garage is heated with natural gas. The house itself has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms as well as a bonus guest space and living room in the basement. With a new furnace and water heater and the roof redone in 2015, you can move right in! Enjoy the hardwood floors, great natural light, spacious yard and central location. Call your real estate professional to schedule your showing today!