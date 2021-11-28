3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Here is a well-maintained home full of midcentury character and utility situated on a level corner lot in a convenient, quiet location. This home boasts ample space, built-in storage, natural light, and central heat/AC. Take a short walk to groceries, pharmacy, restaurants, schools, and parks. Tactful updates include custom tile bathroom with heated floor, refinished original hardwood floors in living/dining room, newer dishwasher and water heater, new overhead garage door, and 11 established trees including cherry, linden, birch, and maple. Finished basement can be used as third non-conforming bedroom, office or additional living room.