 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Light filled, cozy home in Helena's coveted South Central neighborhood. Just blocks away from the Beattie Street trailhead and a short distance to Downtown, the Capitol and Clinton Park. Remodeled inside and out, including new boiler, new hot water heater, newer roof/solar, and so much more. The garage was converted into a workshop space and could fit a smaller car if converted back. You won't want to miss walking through this gem!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News