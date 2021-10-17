 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Located just below Mount Helena on the West side of town. This mini-Victorian will get the wheels turning. With hardwood floors upstairs, lots of elbow room, inside and out, get ready to get creative and make this space your own! What a fun project in an amazing spot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News