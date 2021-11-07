 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

It's all brand new!! New roof, new siding, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new wiring, new plumbing, new sewer line, new walls, new flooring, new paint, and so much more! This charming bungalow is turnkey and ready to go! Close to Carroll College and walking distance to downtown. You will immediately fall in love with everything about this home. Don't wait to schedule your showing!

