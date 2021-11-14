3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Come home to country living close to everything! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath manufactured home sits on a permanent foundation. 4+ acres, large oversized double car garage, multiple sheds, garden area, and fruit trees. New septic system in 2019. Enjoy the privacy in your fenced back yard while lounging or grilling on the extra large deck! Only 8 minutes to Costco!! Motivated sellers!! Call Rich at 406.475.4185, or your real estate professional.