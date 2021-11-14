 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $325,000

Come home to country living close to everything! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath manufactured home sits on a permanent foundation. 4+ acres, large oversized double car garage, multiple sheds, garden area, and fruit trees. New septic system in 2019. Enjoy the privacy in your fenced back yard while lounging or grilling on the extra large deck! Only 8 minutes to Costco!! Motivated sellers!! Call Rich at 406.475.4185, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News