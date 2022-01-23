 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $322,000

Location, location, location! This cute house is within walking distance of the Capitol, Safeway, etc. New windows, roof, and gutters, tons of storage in both the garage and basement and hardwood floors are details you're sure to love. The outdoor space is an oasis in the middle of town and features mature landscaping. There is a fire pit, stone patio and solar powered water feature.

