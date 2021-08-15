3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $320,000

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home on a secluded west side lot. This home boasts a huge updated spacious kitchen dining area with attached laundry/mud room. Master bedroom on main floor with beautifully redone attached bath and closet. Fully updated 2 bed 1 bath upstairs makes perfect use of the space. Enjoy mornings and evenings on the front porch or the back patio with a fully fenced private yard. Oversized 2 car garage with bonus storage/work room and carport. Half a block from Broadwater Elementary School, 3.5 blocks to Carroll college and within walking distance to downtown. Updated heating system, newer appliances and brand new roof with transferrable warranty. Would make a great rental property! Call Alex Waddell at 406-422-2199, or your real estate professional.