3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,900

If you've been looking for a move-in ready 3 bed/2 bath home, look no further! This home features 2 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, as well as a bedroom and half-bath upstairs. There is lots to love about this property-- the spacious kitchen with its granite countertops, beautifully tiled bathroom, large laundry/mud room, and 2-car garage are just a few. Tons of recent updates include new siding, roof, windows, flooring and a new furnace! Centrally located, it's across the street from Bryant Elementary School and just blocks away from Helena High School and Helena College. Schedule your showing today!