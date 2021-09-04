Don't miss out on this great home in Sunhaven. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a terrific open floor plan. Upstairs offers the living room with a wood fireplace with a river rock surround, dining room, kitchen, and 1/2 bath. Pergo flooring throughout this main level makes it easy to care for and animal proof. Downstairs hold the 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 full bath, and laundry room. Don't forget about the 2 car attached garage able to house your vehicles or other toys out of the winter weather. The backyard is fully fenced and ready family and friends to enjoy. not to mention the solar that was installed within the last 2 years. Hurry and call today.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $317,899
