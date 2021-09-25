Simple living at it's finest. No worrying about plowing, mowing or exterior maintenance. Enjoy your fantastic condo in a great location- near hospital, interstate and south hills hiking and biking trails. This condo is an upstairs unit at the end of a cul-de-sac. You'll find updated flooring and paint. New roof in 2020. Make your appointment to see your new home today! Call me, Janet Welsh at 406.465.2547, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $317,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.