3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $317,000

Sweet simplicity! Living is easy in this beautifully finished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upper level condo with pleasant views and convenient proximity to St Peter's hospital complex, south hills trail system/disc golf, and I15. Oak kitchen with granite countertops, open to dining and living with vaulted ceilings and great light. Owner's suite with private bath, balcony, and walk-in closet. Clean, spacious, and ready for a quick closing.

