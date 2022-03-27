Sweet simplicity! Living is easy in this beautifully finished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upper level condo with pleasant views and convenient proximity to St Peter's hospital complex, south hills trail system/disc golf, and I15. Oak kitchen with granite countertops, open to dining and living with vaulted ceilings and great light. Owner's suite with private bath, balcony, and walk-in closet. Clean, spacious, and ready for a quick closing.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $317,000
