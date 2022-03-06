3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $315,000

Adorable 1890's Victorian Craftsman ready for new owners in a quaint area of South Central. Only a couple of blocks from the Capitol Building, the house sits on a small lot that takes great advantage of the yard space. A trex deck off of the back overlooks the yard that fills in with lush foliage during the warmer months with raised beds for a veggie garden and cute picket fence. The interior features hardwood floors, original trim work, updated kitchen with historical charm, and fresh paint throughout the home. The second level has a half bathroom, large bedroom with a walk-in closet, and two smaller rooms with views of Mount Ascension. Electrical and the majority of windows are updated. Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.