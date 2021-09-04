Charming home for sale in the Heart of Helena's Upper East neighborhood. Located within one block of Lockey Park and a few blocks of the Capitol, Hospital, and our beloved trail system. The large sunroom provides the best Southern light and views of the apple tree from the open concept kitchen with its midcentury elements. A detached two car garage and the large basement provide all the extra storage space you'd need with bonus rooms and a large laundry room. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is move-in ready, has AC and is ready for new owners. A new roof on the house will be added by the end of September! Call Breena Buettner at 406-202-8002 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $305,000
