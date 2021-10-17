 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $300,000

You'll love the proximity to trails, downtown, the state Capitol, schools, shopping, dining, museums, theaters, and more! This charming three-bedroom, two-bathroom, with an additional office space home, has had many updates over the last two years. Since fall 2019, upgrades include a new furnace, new water heater, new doors, new windows upstairs, new refrigerator, updates to the main floor bathroom, new interior paint, light fixtures, and more! You are sure to enjoy the backyard space for entertaining and gathering. Schedule your private showing today!

