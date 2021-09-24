 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $299,900

Brand new condo's in Timberworks Estates. Granite counter tops, 9' walls on main floor, Rustic Birch cabinets.Pre-selling, Under construction, in process of changing into condo's. Closing approx. time mid November.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News