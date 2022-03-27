3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $298,000

TWO OWNED LOTS in Leisure Village. Nice Manufactured Home Updated with fresh exterior paint, new windows, new flooring, new roof, and many other nice refreshes. Spacious, open floor plan, lots of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Master ensuite. This is a must-see home. There is a single car garage that is oversized, and a storage shed. Enjoy the partially covered back deck or the front porch and there is a fenced yard with lots of room for play or gardening. There is a HOA fee for Leisure Village that includes water, sewer, garbage, street maintenance, swimming pool, and community club house. It is not on a foundation currently, however the owner can put a foundation. Please call Dianna Tande 406-410-1018 or your real estate professional to schedule showings.