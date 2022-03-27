TWO OWNED LOTS in Leisure Village. Nice Manufactured Home Updated with fresh exterior paint, new windows, new flooring, new roof, and many other nice refreshes. Spacious, open floor plan, lots of natural light, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Master ensuite. This is a must-see home. There is a single car garage that is oversized, and a storage shed. Enjoy the partially covered back deck or the front porch and there is a fenced yard with lots of room for play or gardening. There is a HOA fee for Leisure Village that includes water, sewer, garbage, street maintenance, swimming pool, and community club house. It is not on a foundation currently, however the owner can put a foundation. Please call Dianna Tande 406-410-1018 or your real estate professional to schedule showings.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $298,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Actor Mark Wahlberg will be coming to Helena on April 4 to promote his new movie and special screening of “Father Stu,” based on the story of …
“This is a great victory for the rule of law, border security and public safety across the country,” Montana AG Austin Knudsen said in a press release.
A Helena man who admitted to lying in a scheme to receive more than $400,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans for coronavirus relief aid a…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned as Helena’s city manager because she believes the city’s governing body was requiring her to violate th…
More than 200 people participated in a rally protesting federal COVID-19 health orders Saturday outside the Montana state Capitol in Helena.
A fire that destroyed a four-unit apartment complex in East Helena last Thursday was started by a cigarette butt in a flower pot, officials ar…
Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned from the position after the city denied her request for a new employment contract.
Three boats carrying invasive zebra or quagga mussels were discovered at a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks inspection station near Anaconda.
A mountain lion spotted near Helena Monday was killed and removed after officials determined it had made its home in the area.
The Helena City Commission approved the use of $175,000 for the demolition of the long-shuttered Memorial Park Apartments to make room for a n…