3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $295,000

Roomy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo All On One Level on 2nd Story, Near Medical District with Wonderful Views of the Treed Hillside and City Lights. Spacious Master Suite with Dual Closet Areas and Private Toilet Room. Both of the Other 2 Bedrooms Have Walk-in Closets. Kitchen is Nicely Done with Bead board and Nook Area Dining. The Formal Dining Area is Currently Being Used as an Adorable Sitting Area. Fabulous Views From the Private Deck - Watch the Birds and Wildlife on the Hillside, or Gaze at the City Lights of the Helena Valley. Detached 2 Car Garage. In the Event of Multiple Offers, All Offers Will Be Presented Wed., August 18th.