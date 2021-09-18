 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $275,000

Beautiful 3 bed 2 Bath Townhouse located on the upper east. This property has been nicely remodeled Stainless steal appliances, title bath and flooring. Close to hiking trails, Hospital. Set on your deck with your morning coffee in a cozy neighborhood of beautiful Pine trees. 2nd similar Townhouse available for the investor. Broker Owned will be looking at offer Friday 9/24 12 pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News