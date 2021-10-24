3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $274,800

Fully updated home in the central valley. Fresh exterior and interior paint. Main floor living with views of Elkhorn Mountains and Scratch Gravel Hills. Just a few miles from town, this home has an open floor plan with a bonus office. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, this house is move in ready. Sit on your front deck or back patio and enjoy the almost 1/2 acre lot. 2 car detached garage will keep your vehicle out of the Montana weather. Call Luke/Sassion at 406-459-5180, or your real estate professional.