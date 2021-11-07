 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $260,000

South Central gem near State Capitol Complex and downtown Helena. Great neighborhood elementary school, middle school, and high school within walking distance. Great floor plan and the house may be larger than the square footage reflected in the listing. (buyer to verify square footage) So much potential in this home. There's brick under the siding, might have wood floors underneath the carpet. Newer roof, updated plumbing, update furnace and hot water heater. Single car garage off the alley and a very private backyard. This house has so much upside potential.

