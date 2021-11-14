 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

This is your chance to move into the coveted South Central neighborhood close to downtown and the trails. This home is ready to move into and has so much potential for your personal finishes. Newly refinished hardwood floors, a newer metal roof, a high-efficiency furnace, new windows and more. This home has been well taken care of and is sure to go fast!

