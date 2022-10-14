 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $240,000

This affordable Helena Area Habitat for Humanity resale home is available to the public in a very unique way. A modern craftsman home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a double car garage. You will have the opportunity to be entered into a lottery of potential buyers based on income restrictions and other lending criteria. The list price and purchase price for this home is $240,000 (well under the market value of $365k) and will not deviate from this price. This property is part of a Habitat program that caps the equity at 1.5% per year which will make it an affordable home in perpetuity. Available for private showings October 13 - 23rd and the lottery will take place on October 25th. All offers must be submitted before October 24th.

