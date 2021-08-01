3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $229,000

Enjoy the elbow room you've been looking for in this sweet, freshened up single level home. This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready for you to move in. Enjoy new flooring throughout and lots of windows. The living room has a cozy gas stove in it and the kitchen is lovely, complete with a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are a great size! The heated garage is oversized with plenty of room for hobbies. The nearly 1/2 acre allows for plenty of room for fun, complete with a couple of storage sheds to hold the toys. Welcome home!