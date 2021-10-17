 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $210,000

West side, near Carroll College, an original from 1957: 3 bedroom (one non-conforming) 1 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage and a detached shop off the alley. Fix this house up and enjoy the private back yard, proximity to Carroll College, schools, shopping and Mount Helena. Seller has provided a recent home inspection for the buyer to review. Selling as-is. Great location! Call Tara Petersen at 406-437-8224, or your real estate professional.

