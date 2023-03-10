Brand new 2023 double wide. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Living room and family room. Upgrade appliances with stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. Buyer responsibility to install steps or deck. Storage shed provided.Lot fee is $430 a month which includes water, sewer and garbage. Small animals with park approval. All buyers must submit to background check. Forms available on line or at office.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the total about 337 full-time equivalent positions within the city of Helena, only 33 are vacant, but those 33 positions are of critical im…
In 2022 a male wolf that was captured and fitted with a GPS collar south of Dillon decided to take a long hike through some of Montana’s most …
A 26-year-old Helena woman is facing a felony theft charge over an alleged theft of a car.
Johnson, a graduate of the University of Montana School of Journalism, covered the 1972 constitutional convention and was a walking history bo…
In a ceremony at Fort Harrison, Howard VanderVos, an employee with the Department of Military Affairs, was honored Tuesday by Gov. Greg Gianfo…