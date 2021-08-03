 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $2,700,000

Montana proud living at its finest. This custom built 5290 sq ft home overlooks the Helena Valley with views of Lake Helena, Mountains, Great Divide ski area, and from a distance. the evening sparkling city lights. The master suite was designed with pampering in mind. The oversized walk-in shower with dual heads, in-floor radiant heat, deep soaking tub with a view and heated towel rack will transport you to a day at the spa. The gourmet kitchen has a 5-burner gas stove, hidden griddle, separate beverage refrigerator and a pass-through window to the independently insulated grill/sun room. This inviting ''outside-in'' room will be everyone's favorite gathering location with a breathtaking view through the glass garage door. Open the glass door and turn up the fire to enjoy Montana's scenery

