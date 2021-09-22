 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $199,995

This is a perfect fixer upper. It is ready for your personal touches. There is a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms. There is also an attached enclosed porch off of the kitchen. And a shed in the back yard, as well as raised garden beds. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity! Call or text Chloe at 406-475-2405 or your real estate professional.

