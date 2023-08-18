Central A/c will be installed after purchase. Brand new 2023 double wide with 3 bed and 2 bath. Back steps already installed, with a nice large front porch. Lot rent is $455 a month which includes water,sewer and garbage. All buyer must pass a background check and accepted by the park. Application can be found on line or weekdays at the office. Parks and a pool for relaxation.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $195,000
