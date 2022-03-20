3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $185,000

Affordable, adorable housing! This cute single wide home comes with land! (2 lots in the College Addn) Lots of updates in this 3 bed, 1.5 bathroom home. You'll love enjoying the covered deck, large patio and green lawn this summer! Also comes with a play set!You'll be so thankful for A/C this summer and the warm cozy woodstove on cold winter nights! Don't miss this opportunity! This home is not on a permanent foundation and will most likely need to go Cash or In-House financing with a local bank. Call to set up your appointment today! Listed by Janet Welsh