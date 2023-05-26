Very large one level living. 1812 sq. ft. 3 Bed 2 bath. Large Island with country style sink and walk-in pantry. Master bedroom spacious with over the top bath. Large laundry room and big deck and fenced back yard. Dead end street so very light traffic. All buyer must be approved by Leisure LLC. Applications on line at leisure Village website. Lot rent includes garbage, water and sewer. $455.