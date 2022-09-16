Newer 3 bedroom 2 full bath mobile home in McHugh Mobile Home Park just off Custer Ave. Close to schools and shopping!This home has been well taken care of and offers many upgrades such as open concept, large walk-in pantry, enclosed utility room with back door, large master suite with walk-in shower plus 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. The skirting is upgraded & insulated to help lower those heating bills! Mature trees on the lot offer great shade in the summer. Buyer(s) must be pre-approved by McHugh Mobile Home Park (406-442-0013). Application, Park Rules & Regulations attached under documents. Lot rent is $420/month and includes water, sewer and garbage removal.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $139,900
