3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $130,000

This home has mold in the ceiling and walls, could possibly be remediated or more likely removed from the foundation. Property has a 2 car garage with heated workspace, well, septic and a small shop building that the owner would like to keep for a life estate. The shop address is 685 Forestvale and has a separate driveway. Shop does not have plumbing.

