3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,899,000

Ten Mile Creek borders the back property of this extraordinary home on 8.5 acres. 2+ miles from Helena featuring a beautifully designed single level home with high end finishes and numerous amenities to enjoy with gorgeous 360 degree views. Enjoy the extra large shop with 3 deep garage bays, RV height shop space, a spacious loft, and a studio apartment with a full bath. The property has 2 wells, 2 propane tanks, and plenty of storage, creative space, and parking. No covenants and income opportunities are numerous. The immaculate home has white oak flooring, triple pane windows, an HR Ventilation system, superb detailing, Infrared sauna, an expansive covered back patio, gas fireplace, and a large studio work room with plumbing for a third bath.