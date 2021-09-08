Breathtaking sunrises and unforgettable sunsets! A stunning match for the dramatic views of Canyon Ferry Lake and the surrounding foothills, this magnificent Mountain Modern home will undoubtedly sweep you off your feet. Observe top-quality construction as it evolves to completion over the next few months to fulfill the vision of this accomplished build/design team. Discerning buyers will appreciate the carefully-selected finishes comprised of a warm contemporary pallet, rich wood features, designer tile, engineered hardwood flooring, and an exquisite pairing of quartz, marble, and granite.Grand front entry opens to 18' ceilings and allows an uninterrupted line of sight through the great room's massive windows overlooking the lake.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
- Updated
"... I’m one more artist pulling my tour of Montana this fall, one of the places I love best. It hurts.”
-
- 9 min to read
"These are scarce resource conversations we've never had in health care before in the U.S. of A., in any of our lifetimes," said Dr. Shelly Harkins.
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
Valley View Drive-In, a new drive-in movie experience, held its first screenings over Labor Day weekend.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
The severity of COVID-19 cases in Lewis and Clark County has increased since the first wave of infections and multiple people have died this w…
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …
The body of a man believed to be homeless was found early Wednesday at Women's Park.
Ochenski opinion: There’s simply no denying who is responsible for this new wave of medical, social and economic crises.