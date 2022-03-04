Breathtaking sunrises and unforgettable sunsets! A stunning match for the dramatic views of Canyon Ferry Lake and the surrounding foothills, this magnificent Mountain Modern home will undoubtedly sweep you off your feet. March 2022: construction is complete, the vision of this accomplished build/design team has been fulfilled, & the home is ready for showings. Discerning buyers will appreciate the carefully-selected finishes comprised of a warm contemporary pallet, rich wood features, designer tile, engineered hardwood flooring, and an exquisite pairing of quartz, marble, and granite.Grand front entry opens to 18' ceilings and allows an uninterrupted line of sight through the great room's massive windows overlooking
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,500,000
