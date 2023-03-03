Come home to a beautiful oasis with Ten Mile Creek running through the back property of this extraordinary home on 8.5 acres. Relish the private access to the Creek and your property. 2+ miles from Helena featuring a beautifully designed single level home with high end finishes and numerous amenities to enjoy with gorgeous 360 degree views. Enjoy the extra large shop with 3 deep garage bays, RV height shop space (14' door, 16' ceilings), a spacious loft, and a nice guest space with a full bath. The property has 2 wells, 2 propane tanks, plenty of storage, large creative spaces, ample parking and No covenants. Surface Water: Tenmile Creek Radon: Well Log Available