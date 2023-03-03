Tour this amazing property today! 2022 Brand NEW Spec Home! 6400 total Sqft. 3 Bed, 4 bath Grand Carriage House on fenced 20 acres! Wrap-porch, covered trex decking upper-level, patios lower-level, 3200sqft upper and 3200 sqft lower level/ 5 car garage! 12' lower-level ceilings, 10'-12' upper-level with surround-view windows from the open floorplan- entry room, kitchen, walk-in pantry, large island, dining & Great room. Sliding barn door accents, concrete poured countertops, programable keyed-entries, soft-close cabinetry, custom built-ins/ Master closet room, Laundry room upper-level. Popp Construction, custom finishes & textiles. Majestic 360 views of the lake, mountains, valley & rural areas! Call Nicole Giacomini at 406-422-9358, or your real estate professional. Radon: Well Log Available
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,300,000
