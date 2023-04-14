Tradition and Style greet you in this wonderful New home inside the Nob Hill Subdivision. You'll enjoy the views of the City from the expansive Pella windows and the covered front deck area. Eat at the eating bar, or formal dining area and gaze at the park like setting behind this home. No expense has been spared in the custom cabinetry throughout with many custom details. Large Premium bedroom on the main floor with a spa like bathroom and large walk in closet. Upstairs features more bedrooms with a large bonus room with incredible views. The covered back porch area will invite many gatherings of friends and create private entertaining. Unfinished areas in the basement will give extra future added space for a gym, a bathroom and sauna. Don't miss this one of a kind offering. Photos are renderings and subject to change. Actual photos coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Helena man has pleaded guilty to seven felonies and two misdemeanors against him from two separate cases.
The 172-unit subdivision was unanimously approved
An East Helena man pleaded guilty Thursday to one felony count of sexual assault.
Medicaid recipients will have 30 days to send their renewal packet in.
A Helena man has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors of sexual assault and one felony sexual assault.