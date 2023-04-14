Tradition and Style greet you in this wonderful New home inside the Nob Hill Subdivision. You'll enjoy the views of the City from the expansive Pella windows and the covered front deck area. Eat at the eating bar, or formal dining area and gaze at the park like setting behind this home. No expense has been spared in the custom cabinetry throughout with many custom details. Large Premium bedroom on the main floor with a spa like bathroom and large walk in closet. Upstairs features more bedrooms with a large bonus room with incredible views. The covered back porch area will invite many gatherings of friends and create private entertaining. Unfinished areas in the basement will give extra future added space for a gym, a bathroom and sauna. Don't miss this one of a kind offering. Photos are renderings and subject to change. Actual photos coming soon.